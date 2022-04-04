StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.47.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $110.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $94.91 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average of $118.51.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,166,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,921.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

