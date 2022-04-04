StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of EKSO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,335. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 86.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

