StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut EMCORE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $42.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,676,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 116,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EMCORE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at $8,980,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 979,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 340,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

