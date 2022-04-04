StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.33.

ETR traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,725. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $120.25.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

In related news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 34,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $3,998,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,447 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,438. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

