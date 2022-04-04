StockNews.com Begins Coverage on F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.52. 3,165,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.13. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 177,240 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

