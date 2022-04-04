StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $410.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.68.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Becker bought 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 29,983 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 362,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

