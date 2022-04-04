StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.91.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.36. 2,335,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,533. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. FOX has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in FOX by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in FOX by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 243.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

