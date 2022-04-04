StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

FF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 199,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,517. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. FutureFuel has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FutureFuel (Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.