StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.07. 591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,373. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $849.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,250.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 85.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 24.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

