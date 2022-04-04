StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

HTLF stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,793,000 after buying an additional 395,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $19,241,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 476.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 111,523 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,275,000 after purchasing an additional 99,548 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.