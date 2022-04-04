StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HEICO (NYSE:HEI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.29.

HEICO stock opened at $156.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.41. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $122.94 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $1,631,539.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $2,504,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,365 shares of company stock worth $7,956,109 over the last 90 days. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in HEICO by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

