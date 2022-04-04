StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.92.

HP opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $45.40.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $24,724,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,921,000 after buying an additional 521,367 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 55,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

