StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on III. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ III traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.90. 743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. Information Services Group has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $9.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 193,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 133,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 762.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 371,473 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.