StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

ION Geophysical stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 1,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,305. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 28,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

