StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
ION Geophysical stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 1,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,305. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.08.
About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ION Geophysical (IO)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.