StockNews.com Begins Coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $17.41. 2,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,513. The stock has a market cap of $586.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

