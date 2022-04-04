StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ING Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.
NYSE:PHG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.35. 51,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $61.23.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
