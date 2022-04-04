StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.57. 3,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.95. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $132.58 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,547,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

