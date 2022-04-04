StockNews.com Begins Coverage on M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,170. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 138.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 50.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 76.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

