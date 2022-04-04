StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.53.

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 486,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,136,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,189,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after purchasing an additional 851,968 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 914,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 364,994 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

