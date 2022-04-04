StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Healthcare (NYSE:NHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Healthcare (NYSE:NHCGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHC opened at $72.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.28. National Healthcare has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About National Healthcare (Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

