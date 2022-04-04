StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Healthcare (NYSE:NHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Healthcare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHC opened at $72.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.28. National Healthcare has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

