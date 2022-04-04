StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 288,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,608,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

