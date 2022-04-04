StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OLO (NYSE:OLO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

OLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OLO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE:OLO opened at $13.79 on Thursday. OLO has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in OLO by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in OLO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in OLO by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in OLO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

