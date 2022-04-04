StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OTTR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sidoti downgraded Otter Tail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.15. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $333.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,852,000 after purchasing an additional 101,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,231,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth about $2,410,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

