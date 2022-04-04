StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered PetroChina from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.78.

Shares of NYSE:PTR traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $53.07. 2,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,729. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PetroChina by 43.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,730,000 after buying an additional 250,139 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in PetroChina by 60.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 98,743 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PetroChina by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 59,041 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in PetroChina by 51.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in PetroChina by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 44,604 shares during the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

