StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered PetroChina from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.78.
Shares of NYSE:PTR traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $53.07. 2,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,729. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About PetroChina (Get Rating)
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PetroChina (PTR)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.