StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush downgraded Ralph Lauren from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.79.

NYSE RL opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.64. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $100.44 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

