StockNews.com Begins Coverage on REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of REV Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.04.

NYSE REVG opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.27. REV Group has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $22.23.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in REV Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 13,784.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in REV Group by 99,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

