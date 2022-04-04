StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.23.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $350.60 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $274.60 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 164.60 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.04 and its 200 day moving average is $338.48.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

