StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.46.

Shares of HIG opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,401,000 after buying an additional 687,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,931,000 after buying an additional 1,078,151 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

