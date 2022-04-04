StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.77.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $55.33 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after buying an additional 226,170 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,773,000 after buying an additional 473,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

