StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after buying an additional 1,089,521 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $115,575,000 after buying an additional 871,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after buying an additional 802,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after buying an additional 800,221 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.