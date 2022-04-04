StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

USAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut USA Compression Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NYSE:USAC opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $18.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 2.03.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently -538.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,437,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,287,000 after purchasing an additional 687,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $13,616,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 281,247 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 120,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

