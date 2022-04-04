StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on VKTX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.21.
Shares of VKTX stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $245.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $7.20.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,515 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 146,442 shares in the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Viking Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.
