StockNews.com Downgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Hold

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $658.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.