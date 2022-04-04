StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.14.

AEM opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

