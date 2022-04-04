StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALLT. Bank of America downgraded Allot Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allot Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.80.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

ALLT opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $304.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 0.83. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allot Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allot Communications by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Allot Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.