StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.