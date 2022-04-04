StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AAT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.73 per share, for a total transaction of $114,009.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $260,423.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,613 shares of company stock worth $1,381,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

