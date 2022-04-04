StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.38.

BUD opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.84. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 38,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 318,572 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after buying an additional 29,389 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

