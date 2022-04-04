StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $818.61 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.22 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AudioCodes by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes (Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

