StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE BTG opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.97.
B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B2Gold (BTG)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.