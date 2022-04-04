StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE BTG opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.