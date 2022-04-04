StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BERY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.23.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.29. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,826,000 after acquiring an additional 381,409 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.