StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.53.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $73.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $757,420. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,115,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 478,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,500,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

