StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

CARV opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.43.

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 5,577.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 147,800 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp (Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.