StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank's stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

