StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a hold rating to a tender rating and set a $90.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $90.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.03.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 430.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.49.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 990.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in CyrusOne by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 3,520,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,847.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,583,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,053,000 after buying an additional 1,501,978 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,866,000 after buying an additional 1,419,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

