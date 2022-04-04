StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

LOCO opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $425.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.41. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 47.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 31,794 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

