StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FFIV. Barclays dropped their price objective on F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on F5 from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.12.
FFIV traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,270. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.62 and a 200 day moving average of $215.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. F5 has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00.
In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $324,281.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,098. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of F5 by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
F5 Company Profile (Get Rating)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.