StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FFIV. Barclays dropped their price objective on F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on F5 from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.12.

FFIV traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,270. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.62 and a 200 day moving average of $215.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. F5 has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $324,281.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,098. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of F5 by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

