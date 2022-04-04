StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.05.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.79. 1,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,594. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.29 and a beta of 0.51. Five9 has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $676,599.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Five9 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Five9 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

