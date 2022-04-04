StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Fluent has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $158.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

