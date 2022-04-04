StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $322.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 2.00.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Full House Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Full House Resorts (FLL)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.