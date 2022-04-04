StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $322.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

